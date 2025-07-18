India and US very close to trade deal: Trump

Washington: India and US are “very close” to finalising a trade deal, US President Donald Trump has said, as high-level talks between the two sides continue.

“We’re very close to a deal with India where they open it (the market) up,” Trump told reporters at the White house on Wednesday. Later in the day, he reiterated that the deal with India was “very close” when asked about upcoming trade agreements in an interview with broadcaster Real America’s Voice.

India and the US have been locked in intense negotiations over the past few months, aiming to reach an agreement before steep tariffs kick in. Trump had first announced 27% tariffs on Indian goods in 2 April as part of a wider trade policy move.

While the tariffs were initially paused until 9 July, the US later extended the deadline to 1 August. An Indian delegation is in the US this week for discussions on the agreement, Reuters reported, citing sources in the Indian government. Last month, a team of Indian officials extended their stay in Washington for another round of talks.