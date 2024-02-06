India Extends Helping Hand As Zambia Battles Severe Cholera Outbreak

As Zambia grapples with the cholera outbreak that has already claimed numerous lives, India has extended humanitarian assistance to the country in Southern Africa. The aid, weighing approximately 3.5 tonnes, includes water purification supplies, chlorine tablets, and hydration solutions in the form of ORS sachets.



Zambia is currently facing a severe health crisis, with the BBC reporting nearly 600 fatalities and over 15,000 infections due to cholera since October 2023. Cholera cases have been reported in nine out of Zambia's ten provinces, with Lusaka being the most heavily affected, prompting authorities to establish a makeshift treatment center outside the National Heroes Stadium in the city, home to around 3 million people.

The Zambian government has taken various measures to combat the outbreak, including initiating a mass vaccination program, providing 2.4 million liters of clean water daily to affected communities nationwide, and launching a comprehensive public awareness campaign. To address the escalating situation, retired health workers and volunteers have been mobilized.

Challenges persist for healthcare workers, particularly due to heavy rains hindering physical access and the availability of safe water in many parts of the country. The fatality rate during this three-month cholera outbreak, standing at around 4 percent, significantly exceeds the typical rate of less than 1 percent for cholera. UNICEF has described this figure as "a devastatingly high number."

Zambian health authorities note that over half of the victims in the latest outbreak succumbed to the disease before receiving admission to a health facility. The situation remains critical as efforts continue to contain and address the widespread impact of the cholera outbreak in Zambia.