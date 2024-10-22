India-Russia ties so strong that PM Modi would understand me without translation: Putin

Kazan: Highlighting the time-tested India-Russia partnership and his friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday emphasised that the bond between the two countries is so strong that PM Modi would understand him without needing the help of any translator.



Putin made the remark as both leaders sat down for bilateral discussions in Kazan on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit.

"Our relationship is so tight that you will understand me without any translation," said the Russian President, sparking laughter in the room at the Governor's Palace.

The Russian President then recalled PM Modi's visit to Moscow in July, the "fruitful negotiations" that were held and thanked the Indian Prime Minister for accepting his invite and coming to Kazan for the BRICS summit.

"In Kazan we must make a number of important decisions aimed at further improving the activities of the association and strengthening multifaceted cooperation within its framework. And we greatly value our cooperation in this area, I mean that our states stood at the origins of the association's creation," he highlighted.

Putin stated that Russian-Indian relations are characterised by a 'Special Privileged Strategic Partnership' and continue to develop actively.

"Interaction between legislative bodies is strengthening. Our foreign ministers are in constant contact. Trade turnover is in good condition. And the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission is scheduled for November 12 in New Delhi," he added.

India has maintained a steady relationship with Russia even during the current geopolitical crisis amid the ongoing conflict in the region - a fact that Putin acknowledged once again during his meeting with PM Modi on Tuesday.

"Major projects are being developed consistently, and we welcome your decision to open the Consulate General of India in Kazan. Expanding India's diplomatic presence in Russia will contribute to the further development of bilateral relations," said the Russian President.

In July, during PM Modi's visit to Russia - his first to the country since 2019 and first to Moscow after 2015 - Putin conferred the Indian PM with the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called, Russia's highest civilian award.

On Monday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar had hailed the growing ties between the two countries.

"If you look at our history with Russia after Independence, Russia has never done anything to impact our interests negatively. Among the major countries, there are not many about whom you can say this," Jaishankar said at the NDTV World Summit.