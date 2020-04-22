Indian mission assists 4,000 workers in UAE

Dubai : The Indian Consulate in Dubai has been coordinating various efforts to support the Indian community here in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was reported.

Over 4,000 Indian workers and individuals in need have received food packages and supplies from the Consulate General of India in Dubai in the last four weeks, the Khaleej Times reported on Monday.

In a statement issued on Monday, Consul General of India in Dubai Vipul, said: "We have helped more than 4,000 people with food packets, rations or both through our Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF) and with support from various community organisations and Indian associations.

"Three labour camps with 150, 190 and 90 workers have also benefited from the initiative and we have also arranged accommodation for at least 60 people from the ICWF."