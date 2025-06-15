Live
Indian mission in Tel Aviv sets up 24x7 helpline
Highlights
Jerusalem: The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv on Saturday set up a round the clock emergency helpline and advised Indian nationals to stay vigilant after escalation in Israel's conflict with Iran.
"We are continuously monitoring the evolving situation including the safety of Indians nationals. In case of any emergency, please contact the 24x7 helpline of the Embassy: Telephone +972 54-7520711 +972 54-3278392 *Email* [email protected]," Indian embassy posted on X on Saturday.
The embassy also advised Indian nationals to adhere to the safety protocols "as advised by the Israeli authorities and home front command." Similar advisory was issued on Friday when Israel announced the launch of Operation Rising Lion against Iran.
