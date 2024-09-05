Live
- Hijab & anti-national forces still active in K’taka: Basavaraj Bommai
- Very confident about skipper Buttler, want him to enjoy next few years, says McCullum
- Malta joins other EU states to curb monkeypox spread in Africa
- North Korea condemns US-South Korea military drills for 'maximizing' tensions
- Full literacy, zero poverty biggest boundary to break to become superpower: Gautam Adani
- India set to be world’s 3rd-largest economy be decade’s end: Gautam Adani
- Iran dismisses Western accusations of alleged role in Ukraine crisis
- How damaged cells behave after acute kidney disease
- Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slams Rahul Gandhi's 'restoring statehood to J&K' remark
- Cricket Ireland extends best wishes and prayers to Simi Singh following acute liver failure
Just In
Iran dismisses Western accusations of alleged role in Ukraine crisis
Western countries' accusations of Iran's alleged involvement in the Ukraine crisis are "baseless and misleading," Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani said Wednesday.
Tehran: Western countries' accusations of Iran's alleged involvement in the Ukraine crisis are "baseless and misleading," Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani said Wednesday.
In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Samuel Zbogar, who holds the UN Security Council's rotating presidency for September, Iravani said any claim about Iran's involvement in the sale, export or transfer of arms to Russia and so-called violation of its international commitments is "categorically rejected."
He reaffirmed Iran's commitment to observing international humanitarian law, Xinhua news agency reported.
On Friday, the United States, Britain and France accused Iran at an open briefing of the UN Security Council of being involved in the "sale, export or transfer of arms to Russia for use against Ukraine, violating its international obligations and supporting terrorism."
Iravani called such accusations "ironic and hypocritical" as the three countries are those directly involved in the Ukraine crisis and have prolonged the war, harmed civilians and destroyed infrastructure by offering advanced weaponry to Kiev.
The accusations showed their "narrow and short-sighted political agendas" aimed at "advancing their own political interests," he said.
"It is actually the United States, not Iran, which is the main supporter and promoter of terrorism in the region and the world," he added.