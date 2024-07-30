Live
- Over 10,000 acres of monsoon paddy submerged in Myanmar
- BJP protests at Rajghat over basement deaths, hits out at Delhi govt
- Fit & fine: Jasmine Bhasin starts driving again after corneal injury
- Nimotuzumab drug boosts head and neck cancer survival: Tata Memorial Hospital study
- Philippines and US hold 2+2 dialogue in Manila
- TMC MP demands Railway Minister's explanation on rising train accidents
- Justice Madan Bhim Rao Lokur Appointed as New Chairman of power inquiry commission
- Clean mobility ecosystem to become $250 billion opportunity in India by FY30
- YouTube says providing Indian creators new ways to generate revenue, unlock ‘fandoms’
- Australia and New Zealand hold 2+2 Climate and Finance Ministers Dialogue
Just In
Iran rejects claims of seeking to influence US election
Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations in New York has rejected claims by US intelligence officials that Tehran sought to influence the US presidential election, the official news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday.
Tehran : Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations in New York has rejected claims by US intelligence officials that Tehran sought to influence the US presidential election, the official news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday.
The remarks were made in a statement released on Monday after US intelligence officials earlier in the day claimed that Iran was working to "influence the US presidential election and undermine Donald Trump's bid to regain the White House," the report said.
Iran's permanent mission stressed that Tehran had no objective or activity to influence the US election, adding a major part of such accusations were within the framework of the "psychological operations designed to artificially pep up election campaigns" in the United States, Xinhua news agency reported.
The US presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024.