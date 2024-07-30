  • Menu
Iran rejects claims of seeking to influence US election

Iran rejects claims of seeking to influence US election
Tehran : Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations in New York has rejected claims by US intelligence officials that Tehran sought to influence the US presidential election, the official news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday.

The remarks were made in a statement released on Monday after US intelligence officials earlier in the day claimed that Iran was working to "influence the US presidential election and undermine Donald Trump's bid to regain the White House," the report said.

Iran's permanent mission stressed that Tehran had no objective or activity to influence the US election, adding a major part of such accusations were within the framework of the "psychological operations designed to artificially pep up election campaigns" in the United States, Xinhua news agency reported.

The US presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024.

