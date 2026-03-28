Iran says nuclear facilities have been targeted

Dubai: Iran state media says its nuclear facilities were attacked Friday, just hours after Israel threatened to “escalate and expand” its campaign against Tehran.

A heavy-water plant and a yellowcake production plant were struck, IRNA reported. Yellowcake is a concentrated form of uranium after impurities are removed from the raw ore.

Heavy water is used as a moderator in nuclear reactors. Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization said the Shahid Khondab Heavy Water Complex in Arak and the Ardakan yellowcake production plant in Yazd Province were targeted, the agency said.

The strikes did not cause any casualties and there was no risk of contamination, it said.