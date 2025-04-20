Iran, US move to expert-level talks over Tehran's N-prog

Rome: Iran and the United States will begin having experts meet to discuss details of a possible deal over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme, the top Iranian diplomat said Saturday after a second round of negotiations in Rome.

The comments by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who met with US Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff for several hours, suggest movement in the talks. The experts will meet in Oman before Araghchi and Witkoff meet again in Oman on April 26, Araghchi said.

There was no immediate readout from the US side after the meeting at the Omani Embassy in Rome's Camilluccia neighbourhood. President Donald Trump has been pushing for a rapid deal with Iran while threatening military action against it. “The talks were held in a constructive environment, and I can say that is moving forward,” Araghchi told Iranian state television.

“I hope that we will be in a better position after the technical talks.” He added: “This time, we succeeded to reach a better understanding about a sort of principles and aims." Iranian officials described the talks as indirect, like those last weekend in Muscat, Oman, with Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi shuttling between them in different rooms.

“These talks are gaining momentum and now even the unlikely is possible,” al-Busaidi said on X. In a separate post, Oman's Foreign Ministry said the sides agreed to keep talking to seek a deal that ensures Iran is "completely free of nuclear weapons and sanctions and maintaining its ability to develop peaceful nuclear energy”.