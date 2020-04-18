Iran's nurses are martyrs: Khamenei

More than 100 Iranian health workers have died from the coronavirus, prompting Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to announce in March that doctors and nurses who die from the infection will be recognized as 'martyrs,' an honorific usually used for soldiers who sacrifice themselves in battle and that authorizes the families of the deceased to receive certain benefits, such as subsidized housing and education.

But Iran's official response to the crisis has been slow and inefficient, and U.S. sanctions are making things worse.

In 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal and reimposed harsh economic sanctions on the country, hampering access to desperately needed medical supplies and equipment.

Now, Iran's nurses -- the majority of whom are women'"are among those bearing the worst of the brunt of US sanctions."