  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Iraqi govt-backed tribal forces attacked by IS drone

Iraqi govt-backed tribal forces attacked by IS drone
x
Highlights

The extremist Islamic State (IS) militant group carried out a drone attack on a military base of a local tribal force affiliated with the Iraqi Hashd Shaabi paramilitary forces in Iraq's western province of Anbar, security sources said on Wednesday.

Baghdad: The extremist Islamic State (IS) militant group carried out a drone attack on a military base of a local tribal force affiliated with the Iraqi Hashd Shaabi paramilitary forces in Iraq's western province of Anbar, security sources said on Wednesday.

The attack occurred on Tuesday night when the drone bombed the base which houses the Sunni tribal fighters in a desert area, a security source in Anbar told Xinhua news agency on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mandol al-Jaghifi, leader of the tribal force, said in a statement that IS militants fired a drone equipped with hand grenades on his fighters' base in the Anbar desert without causing casualties.

The security situation in Iraq has improved since the defeat of the IS in 2017. However, IS remnants have sneaked into urban centres, deserts, and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X