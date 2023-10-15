Live
Israel moves hundreds of tanks close to Gaza fence as ground invasion looms
Israeli tanks have begun positioning themselves on the border fence with Gaza as the military build-up continues amid relentless bombardment of the besieged Palestinian enclave, media reports said.
Tens of thousands of Palestinians have been displaced after Israel ordered 1.1 million residents of northern Gaza to evacuate to the south amid a looming ground offensive.
At least 2,329 Palestinians, including 724 children, have been killed in Israeli air raids. The number of Israelis killed in Hamas’s military operation stands at 1,300 including 286 soldiers.
The Israeli military says it is striking targets in Lebanon after a missile attack by Hezbollah fighters killed a person in its territory. It comes as Iran warned Israel to cease its “war crimes” against Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.
Daniel Hagari, Israel’s army top spokesperson, says the military will operate “anywhere in the Middle East”.
“We are always looking around us, in the entire Middle East,” Hagari was quoted as saying by Israeli media.
“[The army] will operate anywhere in the Middle East to fulfill Israel’s security aims. We are highly prepared in all arenas,” he added, Al Jazeera reported.