Israel reports first outbreak of bird flu on poultry farm in 2024

Jerusalem: The Israeli Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security said Tuesday it has detected infections of highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses, or bird flu, in poultry in northern Israel, the first of its kind in the country this year.

The outbreak was discovered in a nine-structure coop in the village of Nahalal, which houses 8,700 turkeys at the age of 14 weeks, the ministry said in a statement.

To prevent further spread of the disease, all poultry coops within a range of up to 10 km from the affected turkey coop were quarantined, it said.

The ministry urged the public to buy packed and labeled eggs at regulated sales places and consume poultry and eggs after they have been fully cooked, baked or fried, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the ministry, there have been reports of bird flu infections in recent weeks in France, Germany, the United States and Poland.

Israel reported five cases of bird flu infections in poultry last year, said the ministry.