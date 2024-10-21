Live
Israeli air strikes kill 90 in Gaza
Tel Aviv: Israeli air strikes have killed scores of people in northern Gaza over the weekend as Israel continues its offensive against Hamas days after killing its leader Yahya Sinwar. Palestinian health officials said at least 90 people were killed in the northern town of Beit Lahia on Saturday night and in the early hours of Sunday, adding that many others were still trapped under the rubble.
The toll brings the number of Palestinians killed in northern Gaza since Friday night to more than 100, according to officials in the strip. Hamas said Israel targeted residential buildings in Beit Lahia, adding that most of those killed were women and children. The Israeli military said the death toll released by Gazan authorities was exaggerated according to its initial assessment, adding that it had struck a Hamas target.