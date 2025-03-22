Israeli army says intercepted two rockets from Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that its air force has intercepted two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip towards the city of Ashkelon in southern Israel.

Before the interception, air raid alerts were activated in Ashkelon, sending residents to shelters, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service said there were no reports of hits or casualties.

According to Israel's Channel 12 News, residents reported hearing loud explosions, with some seen stopping their vehicles on the roadside and lying face down on the ground.

So far Hamas has not responded to the incident.

On Thursday, the IDF said three rockets were fired from southern Gaza, with one intercepted and the others landing in open areas. Loud explosions were reported in Tel Aviv, though no casualties were immediately confirmed.

Later on Thursday, Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades claimed responsibility for the launch of the rocket barrage, calling it retaliation for Israel's "massacres against civilians."

Israel resumed strikes in Gaza on Tuesday after its ceasefire deal with Hamas that began on January 19 unraveled. Israeli troops then launched ground operations in southern, northern, and central Gaza.

According to the Hamas-run Gaza media office, the death toll from the renewed Israeli strikes in Gaza has exceeded 590, in addition to more than 1,000 wounded.

Earlier the Israeli military said its troops were expanding their ground operation in southern Gaza, advancing into the Shabura refugee camp in Rafah city.

"Troops began conducting ground activity in the area of Shabura in Rafah," the military said in a statement on Thursday, adding that they had "dismantled a number of terrorist infrastructure sites" in the area.

Meanwhile, Israeli ground troops continued operations in northern and central Gaza after the military urged residents to avoid the Salah al-Din Road, the main north-south route in the enclave, and instead travel along the coast.