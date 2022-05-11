Israeli forces 'killed' Al Jazeera reporter

Jenin: Veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh was shot dead on Wednesday as she covered an Israeli army raid on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

The Qatar-based TV channel said Israeli forces shot Abu Aqleh, 51, deliberately and "in cold blood" while Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said it was "likely" that Palestinian gunfire killed her.

A statement from Al Jazeera said: "In a blatant murder, violating international laws and norms, the Israeli occupation forces assassinated in cold blood Al Jazeera's correspondent in Palestine."

Abu Aqleh, a Palestinian Christian who also held US citizenship, was a prominent figure in the channel's Arabic news service.

Another Al Jazeera journalist, producer Ali al-Samudi, was wounded in the incident, the broadcaster added. An AFP photographer at the scene said Abu Aqleh was wearing a press flak jacket when she was shot. The photographer reported that Israeli forces were firing in the area and then saw Abu Aqleh's body lying on the ground.

The Israeli army confirmed it had conducted an operation in Jenin refugee camp early Wednesday but firmly denied it had deliberately targeted a reporter.

The army said there was an exchange of fire between suspects and security forces and that it was "investigating the event and looking into the possibility that journalists were hit by the Palestinian gunmen".

"The (army) of course does not aim at journalists," a military official told AFP.