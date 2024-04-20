Israeli missile hits Iran

Washington: An Israeli missile has hit a site in Iran, a US government official said. However, the official was unable to confirm if sites in Iraq and Syria were also hit. Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency, however, said the explosions near Isfahan on Friday morning were the results of Iran’s air defense system firing batteries.

An early report by semi-official Mehr News said that the explosions at 4 am Friday in eastern Isfahan were probably caused by the activity of Iran’s air defense systems. The flight routes over Iran have been diverted to the eastern part of the country, trying to avoid the western zone, per flight tracking service data. CNN’s Jennifer Hauser also reported that at least eight flights over Iranian airspace have been diverted.

