ISRO's Proba-3 Mission: A Journey to Uncover the Secrets of the Sun

ISRO is going to launch a mission called Proba-3 on Wednesday. It will take off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 4:08 pm. The goal of this mission is to send two spacecraft into space to study the Sun.

The Proba-3 mission has two spacecraft:

1. Coronagraph Spacecraft (CSC): This spacecraft will look at the Sun’s outer layer, called the corona.

2. Occulter Spacecraft (OSC): This spacecraft will block the Sun's bright light, allowing the CSC to clearly see the corona.

The cool thing about this mission is that it will work like a **solar eclipse**, where the Sun is blocked for a short time. Normally, solar eclipses last only a few minutes, but with Proba-3, scientists will be able to observe the corona for **six hours** at a time. This will happen many times during the mission.

Proba-3 also carries a tool called DARA (Digital Absolute Radiometer). DARA will measure how much energy the Sun sends to Earth. This is very important for studying and understanding how changes in the Sun’s energy can affect the climate on Earth.

The spacecraft will be in a special orbit around Earth to help them take clear and detailed images of the Sun.

This mission is a great example of countries like India and Europe working together to learn more about space and the Sun.