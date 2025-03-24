Istanbul Mayor Jailed Amid Corruption Probe, Sparks Protests

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a prominent opposition figure and key rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was formally arrested Sunday amid an ongoing corruption investigation. The court ruled that Imamoglu would remain in custody until trial, a decision that has triggered widespread protests and renewed concerns about judicial independence in Turkey.

Authorities detained Imamoglu earlier this week in a raid on his residence. His arrest marks one of the most significant political developments in recent years, with opposition groups accusing the government of using the judiciary to sideline Erdogan’s challengers ahead of the 2028 presidential election. The ruling party denies political motivations, asserting that the legal process is independent.

The prosecutor’s office stated that Imamoglu faces allegations of leading a criminal organization, accepting bribes, extortion, unauthorized data collection, and bid-rigging. A request to charge him with terrorism-related offenses was rejected. Alongside Imamoglu, 47 individuals, including a senior aide and two district mayors from Istanbul, were jailed pending trial. An additional 44 suspects were placed under judicial control.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported that 323 people were detained over the weekend during nationwide protests. While demonstrations were largely peaceful, tensions escalated in several cities, with riot police using water cannons, tear gas, and plastic bullets to disperse crowds. Protesters in Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir clashed with security forces, throwing stones and fireworks.

As Imamoglu’s legal battle intensifies, the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) launched an internal primary vote to formally endorse him as its presidential candidate. More than 1.5 million party members participated in Sunday’s vote, which serves as a symbolic demonstration of support. Additionally, the party set up nationwide ballot boxes allowing non-members to cast “solidarity votes” backing the embattled mayor.

“This isn’t just a CHP issue—it’s about Turkish democracy,” said Fusun Erben, a 69-year-old voter in Istanbul’s Kadikoy district. “We will not allow our rights to be taken away so easily.”

At a polling station in Bodrum, Mehmet Dayanc, 38, voiced concerns over Turkey’s political trajectory. “We risk becoming a country without an opposition, where elections are meaningless,” he said.

In a message shared on social media, Imamoglu urged citizens to uphold their democratic rights through peaceful resistance. “Our struggle for justice and democracy will be seen by the world,” he wrote, warning Erdogan that “our unity, courage, and determination will prevail.”

Prominent political figures and international organizations swiftly condemned Imamoglu’s imprisonment. Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas, a fellow CHP member, criticized the trial’s secrecy. “Lawyers were denied access to crucial documents, while television pundits discussed the case in detail,” he said, questioning the integrity of the legal proceedings.

CHP leader Ozgur Ozel likened Imamoglu’s arrest to tactics used by criminal organizations. “This is not just an attempt to silence an opponent—this is a calculated power move,” he stated at Istanbul City Hall.

The Council of Europe denounced the court’s decision, demanding Imamoglu’s immediate release. Marc Cools, head of the organization’s congress of local authorities, called the ruling a blow to democratic principles.

Soner Cagaptay, a researcher specializing in Turkish politics, said Imamoglu’s arrest signaled Erdogan’s determination to eliminate his strongest rival. “This move shows that Erdogan is willing to do whatever it takes to remove Imamoglu from the political landscape,” he said.

Imamoglu has faced multiple legal challenges since taking office. In 2022, he was convicted for allegedly insulting Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council, a ruling he is currently appealing. Last week, a university revoked his diploma over supposed irregularities in his academic records, potentially disqualifying him from running for president. Imamoglu vowed to contest the decision.

His election as Istanbul mayor in 2019 was a significant blow to Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), which had controlled the city for 25 years. The AKP challenged the results, leading to a court-ordered re-run that Imamoglu won by an even larger margin. His victory in the 2024 local elections further cemented his status as a formidable political opponent.