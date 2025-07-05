It would be a dream if he visits our ashram: Padma Shri Acharya Masetti ahead of PM Modi's Brazil visit

Rio de Janeiro: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues his five-nation tour, making his way from Argentina to Brazil, Padma Shri awardee and spiritual teacher Yogi Acharya Jonas Masetti expressed excitement over his upcoming interaction with the PM.

“In the next few days, I am going to meet Prime Minister Modi and we are going to do a reception with him and probably going to exchange views on how Vedic studies can be seen in better ways for the youth. How we can show that Vedic tradition can contribute to the Western pursuit of life,” Acharya Masetti said in a heartfelt statement, ahead of the meeting.

He also expressed hope that the Prime Minister would visit his spiritual centre in Brazil. “It would be a dream if the Prime Minister would visit our ashram and bless us,” he told IANS.

Acharya Masetti, who has been a key figure in spreading Indian spiritual traditions, shared insights into the growing acceptance of Indian culture in Brazil.

“It’s very nice to see that Brazil is open to spirituality, especially the kind that comes from India. There are many cultural similarities, and people here receive it as a great blessing, not as a religious pursuit, but as something spiritual and deeply profound,” he observed.

Reflecting on his work, he said, “The work in Brazil started 12 years ago, and it has been one year since we inaugurated Vishwa Vidya Gurukulam on the occasion of the visit of the Prime Minister last year.”

The ashram now offers a long-term residential program: “We have eight students enrolled in a long-term course, preparing to become teachers. They will stay here for three years and have already completed one year."

"Additionally, we have around 2,000 to 3,000 students who study online and visit the ashram occasionally,” he noted.

“Yoga and Vedanta, they do practice. Students here practice yoga, do puja, learn Sanskrit and speak Sanskrit as well,” he added, highlighting the depth of Indian spiritual education being embraced in Brazil.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi, who arrived in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Friday, was warmly welcomed by the Indian community. His visit to Argentina is the first bilateral trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 57 years. After concluding engagements in Argentina, he will head to Brazil for the BRICS 2025 Summit, his fourth visit to the country.



