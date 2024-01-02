Live
Japan Airlines plane in flames at Tokyo airport
Tokyo: A Japan Airlines plane was seen in flames at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Tuesday following a possible collision with another aircraft, the country's national broadcaster NHK said in a report.
According to the flag carrier, the plane has been identified as Flight 516 which flew into the capital city from the New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido, said the NHK report.
Japan Airlines said the plane collided with what appears to be a Japan Coast Guard aircraft after landing at Haneda airport.
The plane is still on fire and rescuers are trying evacuate passengers, with fire fighters trying to douse the flames.
Video footage on social media showed the passenger jet moving and then igniting with a large fireball, CNN reported.
The plane is then seen at a standstill with emergency slides open and people running out as firefighters try to douse the flames.
More details are awaited.