Japan, China hold talks in Beijing amid escalating tensions

Tokyo: Senior officials from Japan and China held talks in Beijing on Tuesday amid rising tensions triggered by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's recent comments on Taiwan, which have strained the bilateral relationship.

Citing Japanese government sources, Kyodo News reported that Masaaki Kanai, head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, met with his Chinese counterpart Liu Jinsong on Tuesday to discuss bilateral issues.

Reports suggest that through the discussions, Tokyo aims to defuse the diplomatic spat that is impacting tourism, education and entertainment exchanges between the two neighbouring countries.

These talks followed Beijing's sharp protest after Japanese PM Takaichi, known for her pro-Taiwan stance, stated before a parliamentary committee on November 7 that a military attack on Taiwan could amount to a 'survival-threatening situation' for Japan, hinting at a potential response involving the Japanese Self-Defence Forces.

Meanwhile, the Japanese government has announced plans to issue a safety notice to its students studying at schools and universities across China.

Following a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Japan's Education Minister Yohei Matsumoto announced the move while addressing a press conference.

"We have decided to take measures to ensure the safety of students, their families and faculty members in China," he said.

The Embassy of Japan in China also urged its citizens to exercise heightened caution and avoid crowded places amid the tensions between the two nations.

In a separate development, US Ambassador to Japan George Glass reaffirmed Washington's commitment to defend the East Asian nation after the reports of four Chinese Coast Guard vessels entering Japan's territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands came to light.

"Time to cut through the fog. In case anyone was in doubt, the United States is fully committed to the defence of Japan, which includes the Senkaku Islands. And formations of Chinese coast guard ships won't change that. Earlier this year, President Donald Trump reiterated America's position and our "strong opposition to any action that seeks to undermine Japan's longstanding and peaceful administration of the Senkaku Islands," Glass posted on X on Monday.