Japan's unemployment rate at 2.7%

Japan's unemployment rate in August stood at 2.7 per cent, the government said in a report on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the jobless rate was unchanged from a month earlier, reports Xinhua news agency.

Separately, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare said the job availability ratio stood at 1.29, also flat with the July level.

The ratio equates to there being 129 available jobs for every 100 people seeking work.

