Jeju Air Crash: Survivor Accounts Highlight Devastating Impact

A Jeju Air flight carrying 181 individuals crashed at Muan International Airport on Sunday, leaving only two survivors in what has become one of South Korea’s most devastating aviation incidents. The accident resulted in 179 fatalities, with two flight attendants emerging as the sole survivors.

The survivors, identified as Lee, 32, and Kwon, 25, were found in the tail section of the aircraft. Both were immediately transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities confirmed that the crash occurred after the jetliner’s landing gear failed to deploy, causing the plane to skid off the runway and collide with a concrete barrier before catching fire.

Lee, stationed at the rear of the aircraft to assist passengers, is currently being treated at Mokpo Korean Hospital. Medical professionals noted that Lee exhibited confusion, repeatedly asking, “What happened?” and “Why am I here?” instead of detailing his physical injuries. Doctors confirmed he suffered a fractured left shoulder and head injuries but remained conscious.

“His responses suggest severe psychological trauma,” a hospital official stated. “It’s likely his focus on the passengers’ safety during the incident added to his mental distress.”

Kwon, the second survivor, is undergoing treatment at Mokpo Central Hospital. Hospital staff reported she sustained a fractured ankle, a scalp laceration, and abdominal pain, for which additional tests are being conducted. “Her injuries are serious but not life-threatening,” said a medical representative. “We have not yet questioned her about the crash due to her condition.”

The flight, which departed from Bangkok, was attempting to land at Muan, located approximately 290 kilometers south of Seoul. Initial investigations suggest the landing gear malfunctioned, leading the aircraft to skid and ignite upon impact. Emergency responders from the National Fire Agency confirmed the extent of the devastation, with 179 bodies recovered and the two survivors rescued from the wreckage.

Authorities are now examining the plane’s maintenance records and black box data to determine the exact cause of the failure. Aviation experts have noted that the nature of the crash raises questions about procedural adherence during landing and the aircraft’s technical condition prior to departure.

Families of the victims have gathered at a designated assistance center near Muan International Airport, where officials are providing counseling and updates on the recovery process. The tragic event has sparked widespread mourning across the nation, with calls for increased scrutiny of aviation safety measures.