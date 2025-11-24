Kannur–Abu Dhabi Flight Diverted to Ahmedabad After Volcano Eruption: Akasa Air Issues Safety Update

A flight from Kannur to Abu Dhabi was diverted.

This happened because a volcano erupted in Ethiopia.

Akasa Air Shares Safety Update

Akasa Air gave an update about the situation.

They said they are watching the volcano carefully.

Their safety teams are checking all important information.

They are following international aviation safety rules.

They said passenger safety is their top priority.

Safe Landing in Ahmedabad

Because of the volcano, the flight was sent to Ahmedabad.

The Airbus plane landed safely.

All passengers were safe.

Return Flight for Passengers

IndiGo said they will arrange a return flight to Kannur.

This will help the passengers who were affected.

Monitoring Will Continue

Akasa Air said they will keep checking the situation.

They will make decisions that keep everyone safe.

#TravelUpdate We are closely monitoring the volcanic activity in Ethiopia and its potential impact on flight operations in nearby regions. Our teams will continue to assess the situation in compliance with international aviation advisories and safety protocols and take necessary… — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) November 24, 2025












