  1. Home
  2. News
  3. International
News

Kannur–Abu Dhabi Flight Diverted to Ahmedabad After Volcano Eruption: Akasa Air Issues Safety Update

  • Created On:  24 Nov 2025 7:02 PM IST
Kannur–Abu Dhabi Flight Diverted to Ahmedabad After Volcano Eruption: Akasa Air Issues Safety Update
X
A Kannur–Abu Dhabi flight was diverted to Ahmedabad due to a volcanic eruption in Ethiopia.

A flight from Kannur to Abu Dhabi was diverted.

This happened because a volcano erupted in Ethiopia.

Akasa Air Shares Safety Update

Akasa Air gave an update about the situation.

They said they are watching the volcano carefully.

Their safety teams are checking all important information.

They are following international aviation safety rules.

They said passenger safety is their top priority.

Safe Landing in Ahmedabad

Because of the volcano, the flight was sent to Ahmedabad.

The Airbus plane landed safely.

All passengers were safe.

Return Flight for Passengers

IndiGo said they will arrange a return flight to Kannur.

This will help the passengers who were affected.

Monitoring Will Continue

Akasa Air said they will keep checking the situation.

They will make decisions that keep everyone safe.




Tags

Akasa Air updateKannur Abu Dhabi flight divertedEthiopia volcano eruption flightAhmedabad emergency landingAkasa Air safety statementIndiGo return flightvolcanic activity impact on flightsairline safety update India

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Armed forces on patrol in response to Russian activity: UK Defence Ministry

Armed forces on patrol in response to Russian activity: UK Defence Ministry

National News

More
Share it
X