Karachi Ranks Among Least Liveable Cities: Economist Intelligence Unit Survey

Karachi, the largest city in Pakistan, has been identified as one of the least liveable cities in the world according to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). The EIU's annual survey evaluates 140 cities based on various factors including political stability, social conditions, crime rates, education, and access to healthcare. Karachi ranked 137th on the list, making it the fourth least liveable city globally, surpassing only Damascus (Syria), Dhaka (Bangladesh), and Lagos (Nigeria).



The survey revealed that civil war and terrorism significantly impacted the worst-performing cities. Among the cities with poor scores, 11 occupied the lowest tier of liveability, indicating severe restrictions on various aspects of living. The rankings of cities like Damascus, Karachi, and Tripoli reflected the influence of conflict on their low scores. Stability indicators played a crucial role, and their effects often extended to other categories, according to the EIU.

The Middle East, Africa, and Asia were home to the 10 cities with the lowest scores, where violence, whether in the form of crime, civil unrest, terrorism, or war, played a significant role. The EIU highlighted that Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Colombo, and Warsaw experienced a decline in their stability indicators over the past six months due to factors such as military conflicts and political tensions.

On a more positive note, Vienna, the capital of Austria, emerged as the world's most liveable city in the survey, ending Melbourne's seven-year reign at the top. Vienna's ranking marked the first time a European city claimed the top spot. Australia and Canada dominated the top ten, each with three cities represented. Japan also had two cities, Osaka and Tokyo, in the top ten, known for their efficient transport networks and high living standards.

Manchester, in the United Kingdom, showed the most improvement among European cities, climbing 16 places to reach the 35th spot. This rise placed Manchester 13 places ahead of London, the largest gap between the two cities since the survey began. The researchers noted that Manchester demonstrated resilience despite high-profile terrorist attacks in recent years.

The survey also highlighted that prosperous financial capitals like Paris, London, and New York faced challenges stemming from higher crime rates and strained infrastructure, which somewhat diminished their appeal. Overall, nearly half of the cities surveyed witnessed an improvement in their liveability rankings compared to the previous year.