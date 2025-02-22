Kash Patel becomes first Indian-descent FBI Director

Washington: The Republican-led US Senate on Thursday confirmed Kash Patel as the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), making him the first Indian-descent American to head the premier investigating agency.

Patel was confirmed in a 51-49 vote, with two Republican Senators joining all Democratic Senators to oppose his confirmation. The Republicans control the Senate with a 53-47 majority.

Patel makes history as not only the FBI's first Indian-descent Director but also the first Asian-American to hold the position, doubly securing his place in history. He will succeed Christopher Wray, also a nominee of President Donald Trump, for a term that is supposed to last 10 years but hasn't in recent years.