Kathmandu airport reopens amid unrest

Kathmandu: The Nepal Civil Aviation Authority on Wednesday announced that Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport started flight services from Wednesday, lifting the suspension of flights imposed due to adverse circumstances.

In an official statement, the authority said, "We hereby inform that the flights suspended due to adverse circumstances would now be lifted, which has been made in accordance with the decision of the Tribhuvan International Airport Security Committee meeting.” The resumption of flights comes amid ongoing security measures in the capital, with the Nepalese Army arresting 27 individuals involved in looting, arson, and other violent acts during the Gen Z-led protests across Nepal, including in Kathmandu.

The arrests were made between 10 pm on Tuesday and 10 am on Wednesday, as a nationwide deployment of forces was made to manage the ongoing protests. Security personnel also deployed three fire trucks to extinguish fires set during the unrest.

In Kathmandu’s Gausala-Chabahil-Bouddha corridor, authorities recovered NRs 3.37 million in stolen cash from suspects. In addition, security forces seized a large number of weapons, including 31 firearms of different kinds, along with magazines and ammunition, confiscating 23 from Kathmandu and eight from Pokhara.

Earlier, the Nepalese Army announced the imposition of prohibitory orders and continuation of the nationwide curfew in response to the escalating unrest driven by the Gen Z-led protest in various parts of the country. A nationwide curfew will come into force from 6:00 am on Thursday. The Army noted that any further decisions will be made based on the developing security situation.

The Army, in its statement, also expressed appreciation for the public’s cooperation in helping maintain order, while offering condolences for the loss of life and property during the ongoing protests. It also warned that “lawless individuals and groups” had infiltrated the movement and were engaging in dangerous criminal activities, including arson, looting, violent assaults, and even attempted rape.