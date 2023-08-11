King’s special coin enters circulation

London: A special 50 pence coin created to mark King Charles III's Coronation in May will start to appear in circulation across the UK from Thursday. Britain's Royal Mint said the Post Office and bank branches throughout the country will receive 5 million 50p coins, which feature a design to celebrate the 74-year-old British monarch's Coronation on May 6.

This is the second 50p to enter circulation bearing the King's official coin portrait, the first being a memorial coin which entered circulation in December last year to mark the historic transition from Queen Elizabeth II to King Charles III. “This is a special moment, as members of the public will have the opportunity to find a piece of history in their change,” said Rebecca Morgan, Director of Commemorative Coin at the Royal Mint.

