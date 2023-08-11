Live
- India's first Agricultural Data Exchange launched in Hyderabad
- PL First Cut – S Chand Ltd | 1QFY24
- PL First Cut – Kalpataru Power (KPP) Q1FY24
- American Oncology Institute (AOI) organised workshop on MR Based HDR Interstitial Brachytherapy for Prostate Cancer
- TTD chairman lays stone for modernization works of Sri Venkateswara Museum
- Police serve notice to Pawan Kalyan
- None of the ministers asked for commission: President of contractors' association
- PTR launches plan for turtle conservation, identification
- Exercise training, yoga can boost lung function in adults with asthma
- After Modi’s praise, mixed reception for LIC, HAL shares at bourses
Just In
King’s special coin enters circulation
London: A special 50 pence coin created to mark King Charles III's Coronation in May will start to appear in circulation across the UK from Thursday. Britain's Royal Mint said the Post Office and bank branches throughout the country will receive 5 million 50p coins, which feature a design to celebrate the 74-year-old British monarch's Coronation on May 6.
This is the second 50p to enter circulation bearing the King's official coin portrait, the first being a memorial coin which entered circulation in December last year to mark the historic transition from Queen Elizabeth II to King Charles III. “This is a special moment, as members of the public will have the opportunity to find a piece of history in their change,” said Rebecca Morgan, Director of Commemorative Coin at the Royal Mint.