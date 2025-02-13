Live
- Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary 2025: Inspiring Quotes by the Nightingale of India
- Srikalahasti MLA invites Union Ministers for Sivaratri fete
- South Korea: Yoon attends likely final hearing of impeachment trial
- Northwest Australia bracing for severe cyclone
- All eyes on Shivakumar’s next move amid Siddaramaiah's ambitions to lead party in Karnataka Assembly polls
- World Radio Day 2025: Date, Theme, History, Significance & Fascinating Facts
- Indian women's team banks on home support ahead of the FIH Pro League matches
- Wordle #1335 Hints and Clues for Thursday, February 13th - Find the Answer
- Working as a tool for anti-national activities: Nadda on Oppn walkout
- Pragati Yatra: Nitish Kumar to visit Gaya today
Just In
Kiss Day: First Kiss Wishes to Cherish Forever
On Kiss Day, there’s nothing more special than the magic of a first kiss. Whether it's the first kiss with someone new or a cherished memory, it's a moment full of sweetness and promise.
On Kiss Day, we celebrate love. A first kiss is a special moment. It starts something unforgettable. Whether it's with someone new or a cherished memory, it’s always a moment to treasure.
Wishing you all the happiness and excitement that come with a first kiss. May it be a memory you’ll always keep in your heart!
1. "May your first kiss mark the start of a love story that lasts a lifetime."
2. "Wishing you a first kiss that ignites a journey filled with unforgettable memories."
3. "May your first kiss be as enchanting as the love you're about to experience."
4. "Here’s to a first kiss that will always hold a special place in your heart."
5. "Wishing you a first kiss full of hope, passion, and endless joy."
6. "May your first kiss be the beginning of something beautiful and everlasting."
7. "A first kiss is just the start of an amazing journey together—wishing you all the happiness ahead!"
8. "Sending you love and joy as you share your first kiss—may it be filled with magic and wonder."
9. "Wishing you a kiss that makes your heart skip a beat and fills your life with love."
10. "May your first kiss be a memory you’ll treasure forever, marking the start of something truly special."