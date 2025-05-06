LIVE: Israel Strikes Yemen’s Sanaa in Second Round of Attacks in 24 Hours Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

Within 24 hours, the Israeli military launched a second round of airstrikes on Yemen's capital, Sanaa, marking a dramatic increase in regional tensions. The most recent attacks, which started early on May 6, 2025, were directed at a cement mill purportedly used by Houthi militants, power plants, and Sanaa International Airport. In addition to multiple electrical facilities being damaged, the airport was completely shut down, further straining the city's already overburdened infrastructure.

Following a Houthi missile attack near Israel's Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv that injured four people and momentarily stopped air traffic, the airstrikes are a direct reaction. In the past year, the Houthis have launched more than 200 missiles and 170 drones against Israel, many of which have been intercepted. This missile strike was a part of a larger pattern of that violence.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) used 14 fighter jets, refuelers, and spy planes to carry out the airstrikes in two waves. Houthi sites along Yemen's Red Sea coast, notably the ports of Hodeidah, Ras Isa, and Salif, were the focus of the first wave. Sanaa power plants were the focus of the second wave. According to the IDF, the Houthis used these facilities for military activities, such as troop transportation and the smuggling of Iranian weapons.

Even though the IDF claims that the strikes were accurate and targeted at military targets, there has been a substantial humanitarian impact. The strikes on Hodeidah the day before resulted in at least four fatalities and 39 injuries, according to the Houthi-run Health Ministry. Power shortages in Sanaa's business establishments are one example of how the most recent attacks have severely impacted civilian infrastructure.

The growing violence has drawn the attention of the world community. Israel is allegedly exploiting the war with the Houthi-led government to sabotage nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington, according to Iran, which has denounced the Israeli bombings. Iran has warned that the diplomatic situation will be complicated if the United States continues to support Israeli operations in Yemen.

Additionally, the UN has expressed concern, with Secretary-General António Guterres condemning the increase in violence between Israel and the Houthis. In addition to urging all parties to give humanitarian concerns top priority, the UN has demanded an immediate ceasefire.

The region is still on edge, with the possibility of more escalation as the crisis develops. The international community is keeping a careful eye on events and recommending moderation and communication to avoid escalating into a larger regional crisis.