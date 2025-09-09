LIVE Updates: Israel Launches Strike Aimed at Hamas Leaders in Doha

Middle East conflict news: Israeli forces have admitted trying to kill Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital of Doha. The residents in the area say they heard several blasts on Sunday.

Israel Assassination Attempt: Turkey Condemns Attack

The Turkish foreign ministry condemned the operation as evidence Israel was not interested in peace.

“The targeting of the Hamas delegation that was continuing ceasefire negotiations is clear proof that Israel’s goal is not peace, but the prolongation of the war,” the ministry said in a statement.

The move also showed Israel’s “expansionist policies” and its “pursuit of terrorism as a state policy” in the region, it added.

Israeli military links Israel Hamas attack to a shooting in East Jerusalem

“The Hamas leadership targeted the massacre on October 7 but continues to be the strategic, operational and tactical authority directing attacks against Israel and its citizens,” the statement read. It added that the military action was “fully justified”.

Qatar and Hamas Were Holding Ceasefire Talks

Mahdi al-Mashat, head of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, said Arab and Muslim countries should not be deceived about the real goals behind the attack.

“What happened Israel Qatar tensions again in different places across the region unless we unite against the Zionist threat,” he said.

Qatar’s foreign ministry said the attack was a “criminal act and a blatant violation of international law and its charters, and the sovereignty of our brotherly state of Qatar.”

The country’s interior ministry confirmed the strikes targeted what it called a Hamas residential compound, claimed by Israel to have been a military headquarters.

“The situation in Doha is under control and calm,” it added.

The Hamas delegation in Doha had been holding discussions on a possible Gaza ceasefire proposal, which had been put forward by former US president Donald Trump.

Palestinians In ‘Uncertainty’ As Fear Of Doha airstrike Looms

The attack has further increased query among Palestinians, who had hoped that addresses in Doha would end the fighting.

In Gaza and the West Bank, Palestinians are now left with anxiety and confusion. People are still not sure about the safety of the negotiating platoon.