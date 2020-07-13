Lord Swraj Paul donates $5 million to MIT

London: UK-based Indian-origin entrepreneur Lord Swraj Paul has donated USD 5 million to his alma mater Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Kresge Auditorium, a landmark at the prestigious university that serves as a venue for community and cultural activities.

MIT will receive the donation through the Paul family's charitable trust — the Ambika Paul Foundation — in recognition of the university's strong connect with the family.

"I have always had great respect for MIT as a world centre of technical excellence, and was delighted when my sons (Akash Paul and the late Angad Paul) followed me there in the 1970s and 80s.

MIT means a lot to our family, and I am honoured that we are able to support the continuation of its values and way of life through this iconic building," said Lord Paul.