Maharaja of tariffs coming to table: Navarro

Washington: US White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro on Sunday claimed in an interview with CNBC that India was coming to the negotiating table. “India is coming to the table.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent out a very conciliatory, nice, constructive tweet, and President Trump responded to that.

We’ll see how this works,” he said. Navarro said in the interview that the countries are still negotiating on the trade issue, and are working on ‘trade barriers’. “But as a practical matter, we know that on the trade side, they have the highest tariffs of any major country. They have very high non-tariff barriers.

We had to deal with that, like we’re dealing with every other country that does that,” he said.