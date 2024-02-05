Maldives Opposition Parties Boycott President Muizzu's Address Amid Anti-India Concerns

The Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and The Democrats Party, the main opposition parties in the Maldives, are set to boycott President Mohamed Muizzu's parliamentary address. This follows recent criticism by the opposition, accusing Muizzu's administration of an anti-India stance. The MDP, holding the majority, hasn't disclosed the reason for the boycott, while The Democrats cite the re-appointment of three ministers rejected by parliament.



President Muizzu is constitutionally mandated to address Parliament, outlining the state of the nation and recommendations for improvement. The opposition's anti-India stance emerged amid a diplomatic row, with both parties emphasizing India as a crucial ally. They expressed concern over alienating development partners and jeopardizing stability in the Indian Ocean.

Tensions escalated with disparaging remarks against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Maldivian ministers, leading to a formal protest by India. The controversy impacted tourism, causing India to drop from the Maldives' third to the fifth-largest tourism market. The Maldivian Foreign Ministry recently announced India's withdrawal of 80 soldiers by May, signaling strains in the traditionally close ties between the two countries.