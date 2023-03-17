Man In US Sentenced To Life In Prison For Allegedly Cutting Out Woman's Heart And Killimg His Family
- A man who killed a lady, ripped out her heart, and then fatally stabbed two others, including a 4-year-old girl, has been given a life sentence.
- After killing and carving Andrea Blankenship, he took the heart to his aunt and uncle's house and fried the organ with potatoes
In the US state of Oklahoma, a man who killed a lady, ripped out her heart, and then fatally stabbed two others, including a 4-year-old girl, has been given a life sentence. The incident was brutal and heart wrenching but after a lot of paience the accused got the vital and deserving punishment.
The harsh killings were carried out in 2021, less than a month after Lawrence Paul Anderson was granted an early release from prison.
When Anderson received a commutation from his 20-year sentence for a narcotics offence from Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, he had only served three years of that term. His release was a result of a state-led mass commutation initiative, but a subsequent examination revealed that his inclusion on the list was an error. Finally, Anderson admitted to killing, assaulting, and maiming people and was given five consecutive life terms.