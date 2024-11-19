Manhattan Stabbing Spree Leaves 3 Dead; Suspect Ramon Rivera Arrested After Violent Rampage

A stabbing spree in Manhattan left three people dead. The suspect, Ramon Rivera, is a 51-year-old homeless man with a history of mental illness and multiple arrests.

He was stopped by police with help from good Samaritans, including a cab driver and a British tourist.

The Attacks

The spree started in Chelsea and stretched to the East River.

Rivera's first victim was a 36-year-old construction worker* tabbed outside 444 West 19th Street. He later died at *Bellevue Hospital.

Rivera's next victim, a 68-year-old man, was fishing by the East River near FDR Drive. He was stabbed multiple times and died at the hospital.

The third victim, a 36-year-old woman, was stabbed near the United Nations building at East 42nd Street and First Avenue. She died after being rushed to **Weill Cornell Medical Center.

The Arrest

After the attacks, a British tourist and UN security personnel helped track Rivera down. A cab driver also followed him and alerted Officer Robert Garvey, who arrested Rivera near 46th Street and First Avenue. Rivera was covered in blood and carrying two large knives.

Who is Ramon Rivera?

Rivera had a long criminal history and mental health issues. He had been arrested multiple times, including for burglary and assault. He was recently released from Rikers Island after serving time for various charges. Despite his criminal past, Rivera was allowed back on the streets.

Public Reaction

Mayor Eric Adams criticised the system for failing to address Rivera’s mental health.

He said, “There are serious questions about why he was on the streets.” The investigation into the attacks is ongoing, and police are reviewing Rivera’s history with the mental health system