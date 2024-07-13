Military helicopter goes missing in Cambodia: Defence Ministry

Phnom Penh: A Cambodian military helicopter went missing in Cambodia on Friday during a training session, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

"The helicopter lost contact with the air force headquarters in the Cardamom Mountains in Pursat and Koh Kong provinces during a training session," the statement said, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The accident happened due to bad weather and the relevant units have been searching since the morning of July 13, 2024," it added.

The statement added that the search and rescue teams have not found the missing helicopter yet as the operation is still going on.



