Military solution is no solution

UN chief asks India, Pak to step back from the brink

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday voiced concern over tensions between India and Pakistan being at "at their highest in years" and called for "maximum restraint and stepping back from the brink". "Make no mistake: A military solution is no solution,” Guterres said in a brief statement.

Guterres added that he understands the “raw feelings” following the “awful" terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and again strongly condemned that attack, extending his condolences to the families of the victims. "Targeting civilians is unacceptable – and those responsible must be brought to justice through credible and lawful means,” he said.

