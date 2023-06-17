Live
- Learn to talk less and work more
- Non-state actors complicate Ukraine war
- Delayed monsoon keeps Telangana farmers on the edge
- Chiranjeevi-Kalyan Krishna’s film is not a remake of ‘Bro Daddy!’
- Prepare action plan to fight for justice for scribes: Bandi Sanjay
- Telangana High Court registers suo motu PIL as 3 die after consuming illicit toddy
- Tirupati: Bhumana hails teachers’ role in moulding students’ future
- TSRTC introduces T-9 ticket in village light bus
- Four dead, nine injured after Van collides with car in Konaseema
- Tirupati: Complete PM Kisan e-KYC process by June 30: DAO
Modi joins Grammy-winning singer Falu for millets song
Highlights
New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has collaborated with Grammy Award-winning Indian-American singer Falu for a special song to promote the benefits of millets and their potential to alleviate world hunger. The ‘Abundance in Millets' song, performed by Mumbai-born singer-songwriter Falguni Shah known more by her stage name Falu and her husband and singer Gaurav Shah, is set for release on June 16 across streaming platforms.
