Modi joins Grammy-winning singer Falu for millets song

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has collaborated with Grammy Award-winning Indian-American singer Falu for a special song to promote the benefits of millets and their potential to alleviate world hunger. The ‘Abundance in Millets' song, performed by Mumbai-born singer-songwriter Falguni Shah known more by her stage name Falu and her husband and singer Gaurav Shah, is set for release on June 16 across streaming platforms.

