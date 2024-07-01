Mongolia's election body hands over ID cards to newly elected legislators

Ulaanbaatar: Mongolia's General Election Commission (GEC) handed over identification cards to newly elected members of parliament at the State House here on Monday.

Voting in Mongolia's parliamentary elections took place on Friday across approximately 2,200 polling stations nationwide. A total of 1,341 candidates from 19 political parties, two coalitions, and 42 independents competed in the elections, reported Xinhua news agency.

The ruling Mongolian People's Party (MPP) secured a narrow majority in parliament, capturing 68 out of 126 seats. Meanwhile, the main opposition Democratic Party secured 42 seats. The Hun Party, meaning "person" in Mongolian, obtained eight seats. Additionally, the Civil Will-Green Party and the National Coalition, consisting of the Mongolian National Democratic Party and the Mongolian Green Party, each secured four seats.

Voter turnout in the ninth parliamentary elections of the Asian country was estimated to be around 70 per cent, slightly lower than the 73.65 per cent recorded in the previous elections in 2020, according to the GEC.

The first session of the new parliament is expected to convene on Tuesday.

In May 2023, the State Great Khural passed amendments increasing the number of legislators from 76 to 126. The elections were conducted under a mixed electoral system, with 78 legislators elected through majority representation and 48 through proportional representation.

Mongolia's parliament operates under a unicameral system with a four-year term.