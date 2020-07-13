Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Muhammad Saeed's bank a/c restored

Lahore: Pakistan has restored the bank accounts of top five leaders of defunct Jamaat-ud-Dawa and Lashkar-e-Taiba, including its chief and Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Muhammad Saeed.

The restoration of bank accounts has taken place following formal approval of the Sanctions Committee of the United Nations Security Council, The News reported on Saturday.

The other members of defunct JuD/LeT who got their bank accounts restored include Abdul Salam Bhuttavi, Haji M Ashraf, Yahya Mujahid and Zafar Iqbal. All of them are UNSC's enlisted terrorists though and currently facing sentences ranging 1 to 5 years in Lahore jail for terror financing cases filed against them by the Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department.

The sources claimed that each one of the defunct JuD leaders had appealed to the United Nations for restoring their bank accounts so that they could run their family affairs.