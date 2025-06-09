NASA Captures Stunning Image of Mars’ Towering Volcano Arsia Mons Piercing Through Dawn Clouds



In a breathtaking new image, NASA’s 2001 Mars Odyssey spacecraft has captured the massive Martian volcano Arsia Mons rising through pre-dawn clouds, offering an Earth-like yet entirely alien view from orbit.

Photographed on May 2, 2025, the image shows Arsia Mons breaking through a blanket of water ice clouds, captured in a greenish atmospheric haze. The image was taken while the orbiter was turned 90 degrees midway around Mars — a rare maneuver to capture the planet’s horizon, much like how astronauts see Earth from space.

A Unique Vantage Point

Mars Odyssey, the longest-operating spacecraft in orbit around another planet, used its THEMIS (Thermal Emission Imaging System) to collect this image. THEMIS, primarily designed to study surface temperature, has been used since 2023 to scan Mars' upper atmosphere and horizon.

The latest capture showcases a rare and fleeting Martian weather pattern: early morning water ice clouds forming over the massive Tharsis Montes volcanoes. These clouds are most prominent during Mars’ aphelion — when the planet is farthest from the Sun — creating a cloudy equatorial band, with Arsia Mons towering above.

Colossal and Cloudy: Arsia Mons

Standing at 20 kilometers high, Arsia Mons is nearly twice as tall as Mauna Loa in Hawaii, making it one of the tallest volcanoes in the solar system. Its height and shape encourage thick cloud formation each Martian morning as cold air condenses while rising up its slopes.

NASA scientists, hoping to catch this exact moment, aimed Odyssey’s camera at Arsia Mons — and the result did not disappoint. “It’s not just visually stunning; it’s scientifically valuable,” said Jonathon Hill of Arizona State University, operations manager for THEMIS.

Cracking the Code of Martian Weather

The horizon view helps scientists understand seasonal and atmospheric changes on Mars. Michael D. Smith from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center noted that these images are revealing critical patterns that could impact future mission planning, including spacecraft landings.

THEMIS also detects visible and infrared light, helping identify subsurface water ice — a potential resource for future astronauts. It even observes Mars’ moons, Phobos and Deimos, for surface composition data.

A Mission That Keeps on Giving

With support from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Lockheed Martin Space, Odyssey continues to inspire after more than 20 years in orbit. THEMIS, designed by Arizona State University, remains a cornerstone in Martian exploration.

Thanks to this new perspective, the Martian sky is offering more secrets — and scientists are ready to uncover them one image at a time.