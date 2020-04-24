NASA engineers build low-cost ventilator

Washington : NASA engineers have designed a new low-cost high-pressure ventilator tailored specifically to treat COVID-19 patients.

The device, called VITAL (Ventilator Intervention Technology Accessible Locally), passed a critical test on April 21 at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York -- an epicentre of COVID-19 in the United States, NASA said on Thursday.

The device now is under review for an emergency use authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US space agency said.

VITAL is designed to treat patients with milder symptoms, thereby keeping the nation's limited supply of traditional ventilators available for patients with more severe COVID-19 symptoms.

The device can be built faster and maintained more easily than a traditional ventilator, and comprises far fewer parts, making it more economical to produce, NASA said.

Developed by engineers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California, the device was designed to use parts currently available to potential manufacturers but not compete with the existing supply chain of currently made ventilators.