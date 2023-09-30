NATO must be quantum ready: Stoltenberg

Copenhagen : The NATO has inaugurated a new quantum technology centre called the Deep Tech Lab Quantum (DTL Q) in Copenhagen aimed at keeping the defence alliance at the forefront of cutting-edge technology.

During his brief visit to Denmark, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg joined Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at the Copenhagen Quantum 2023 Conference hosted by the Niels Bohr Institute, reports Xinhua news agency.

Stoltenberg gave a keynote speech about Denmark's "leading role" in the field of quantum technology development and the importance for NATO of being "quantum ready".

"Different sectors must work together in the development of technology throughout NATO. Even if we do not understand all the complexities, we understand that it is important for our society and our security," he said.

Outlining the societal benefits of advances in quantum technology for medicine and combating climate change, Frederiksen emphasised its potential military benefits for NATO.

"Quantum technology has the potential to influence the future global balance of power in ways that we cannot even imagine today," Frederiksen said. Recognizing the pivotal importance of quantum technology, NATO's new center is part of the DIANA (Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic) initiative.

Consisting of various test centers and accelerator sites across member states, this initiative aims to ensure NATO's technological edge in realms like artificial intelligence, space technologies and quantum technology, according to a press release from Denmark's Defence Ministry.