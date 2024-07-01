Live
- Eradication of child labor through Operation Muskan-X: SP Rohit Raju IPS
- If I want somebody to take a catch for my life, it will be Surya, says Biju George on the sensational catch
- Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 25 Fishermen, Sparking Protests In Rameswaram
- Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani Assumes Role As Vice Chief Of Army Staff
- Kharge Slams Modi: Critiques and Controversies in Parliament
- Bengal assault case: Show-cause notice issued to IC of local police station
- DMK To Protest Newly Enacted Criminal Laws Across Tamil Nadu
- Constable Allegedly Murders Wife Outside Police Station In Karnataka's Hassan District
- ASSOCHAM Illness to Wellness salutes doctor fraternity on National Doctor’s Day
- Dignity of women lost under ‘Taliban’ regime of Trinamool in Bengal: Tripura CM
Just In
Nearly 2,000 households evacuated amid potential floods in Myanmar
Nearly 2,000 households in northern Myanmar's Kachin State have been evacuated as the Ayeyarwady River overflowed above the danger mark due to heavy rains, according to the Kachin state government on Monday.
Yangon: Nearly 2,000 households in northern Myanmar's Kachin State have been evacuated as the Ayeyarwady River overflowed above the danger mark due to heavy rains, according to the Kachin state government on Monday.
There have been no reported fatalities and ongoing rescue operations, a member from the Kachin stated government, reported Xinhua news agency.
The affected residents have been moved to temporary shelters in 30 schools, churches, and monasteries across the region, he said.
According to local media reports, more than 1,000 people are trapped in Myitkyina and Waingmaw townships due to heavy rains.
According to the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology on Monday, the Ayeyarwady River overflowed about five feet above the danger mark in Myitkyina Township.
The river is expected to rise by another two feet in the next two days and remains above the Myitkyina Township's danger mark.