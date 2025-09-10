Nepal's Gen Z Movement Demands Constitutional Reform And Asset Recovery After Government Collapse

Nepal's political landscape has been thrown into turmoil as young protesters maintain pressure for systemic change despite successfully forcing Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli from power. The Gen Z-led movement continues to demand comprehensive constitutional reform and thorough investigation into decades of alleged corruption by political leaders.

The youth-driven demonstrations, which began in response to government restrictions on social media platforms, have evolved into a broader call for fundamental political transformation. Despite achieving their immediate goal of toppling Oli's administration, protesters remain mobilized and have presented an ambitious reform agenda.

The movement has announced that all casualties from the protests will receive official martyr status, with families entitled to state recognition and compensation. Organizers have also committed to implementing programs targeting unemployment, migration issues, and social inequality.

"This movement transcends partisan politics and individual interests—it represents our generation's vision for the nation's future. True peace can only emerge from establishing a new political framework," declared protest representatives in an official statement.

The protesters have expressed optimism that both the President and Nepal's military leadership will support their reform proposals.

Their comprehensive demands include immediate dissolution of the current parliament, which they claim has lost public confidence. The movement calls for either significant constitutional amendments or complete rewriting of the governing document, ensuring meaningful participation from citizens, subject matter experts, and young people.

The group advocates for fresh elections following a transitional period, emphasizing the need for independent, transparent processes with direct public involvement. They propose establishing a directly elected executive system and launching thorough investigations into allegedly stolen assets accumulated over thirty years, with plans to nationalize illegally acquired properties.

The reform agenda extends to restructuring five core institutions: education, healthcare, justice, security, and communications systems.

Military forces deployed throughout Kathmandu and other major cities early Wednesday, implementing security measures and working to restore order after violent demonstrations swept the nation. The unrest prompted Oli's resignation and departure from the country.

Tensions persist despite the government's collapse, with protesters gaining access to parliament buildings and causing damage through arson. The military assumed control of national security operations overnight, imposing restrictions across multiple regions including Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Bhaktapur to contain ongoing disturbances.

Military officials expressed concerns about certain groups "exploiting the challenging circumstances" and causing "significant harm to civilians and public infrastructure."

Oli's resignation came after hundreds of demonstrators stormed government offices, demanding accountability for at least 22 fatalities during Monday's youth-led protests against corruption and temporary social media restrictions.