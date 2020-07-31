New reasearch founds coronavirus can settle in ears as well

In the latest development, the researchers from Johns Hopkins University has reportedly found the coronavirus hides in an unexpected place such as inside and behind the human ear. As per the team of otolaryngologists and pathologists, the coronavirus can stay in settle middle ear and over the head behind the ear, where several hollow spaces believed to cushion it against trauma and protect the middle and inner ear.

The doctors have found this after making autopsy to the three patients who had tested positive for coronavirus ad dead. They have also noted that there could be other factors that Coronavirus could settle in the middle year.

With this discovery, it can be noted that the otolaryngologists, who have been more relaxed while examining the patients, are now at direct risk of infecting with the virus. The autopsy report by the JH hospital was published on July 23, which lasted for six months.

However, despite the limitation on the study the researchers have advised the medical staff to be extra cautious by wearing masks or powered air-purifying respirators while doing ear exams and ear surgery. Also asked to follow the social distancing rules.

On the other hand, coronavirus cases have started growing again, with many countries imposing restrictions and the scientists working for the vaccine.