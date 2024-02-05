Live
- Paytm denies reports on selling its wallet business, says 'market speculation'
- Telangana Assembly budget session 2024: Telangana Cabinet decisions on budget session
- Kochi to host 6th edition of Indian Boat and Marine Show
- Airtel Q3 net profit jumps 54% to Rs 2,442 crore
- Lalu's family misused the power: Deputy CM
- Nellore TDP president Abdul Aziz Babu flays Jagan over unemployment
- Kavya Krishna Reddy honours sportsperson Sheik Hussain in Kavali
- SC agrees to list curative pleas filed by Sisodia against denial of bail
- Maldives to attract 2 mn tourists in 2024
- YSRCP mocks Naidu saying he was speaking to empty chairs in a Anakapalli meeting
Just In
New Zealand ministers to visit Pacific island countries
New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters, and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Shane Reti will visit Tonga, Cook Islands and Samoa this week to reaffirm connections with the region.
"New Zealand enjoys strong and long-standing relationships with our Pacific partners -- especially in Polynesia, where we have close political, economic, and people-to-people ties," Foreign Minister Peters said on Monday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.
New Zealand has deep and longstanding cultural links with the Cook Islands, Samoa and Tonga, Reti said, adding that he will discuss the shared issues the communities face in New Zealand and the Pacific, particularly in health.
The two Ministers will meet with the Prime Ministers in the Pacific countries and some of their counterparts during a visit from February 6 to 10.