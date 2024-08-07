Live
Nine killed, 12 injured in Mexico road accident
Mexico City: At least nine people were killed and 12 others injured in a road accident near the municipality of Guadalupe Victoria in the central Mexican state of Puebla, local authorities said.
According to a report from the General Coordination of Civil Protection of Puebla, the accident occurred on Tuesday when two vehicles collided head-on at kilometer 4 of the highway from San Luis Atexcac to Guadalupe Victoria, Xinhua news agency reported.
The injured were taken to Hospital General Guadalupe Victoria for treatment.
One of the vans was carrying passengers, according to witnesses.
Puebla Governor Sergio Salomon expressed his condolences on his social networks to the bereaved families.
